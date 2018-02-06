Woman develops life-threatening skin condition after consuming unregistered 'smart drug'

A photo of the medicine, as provided by the patient. The name of the product appears to be “Modalert 200”.

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued an advisory on Tuesday (Feb 6), warning consumers not to use the unregistered drug modafinil, after a woman in her 30s who consumed it developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS).

SJS is a life-threatening skin condition with blistering and severe peeling of the skin.

According to the HSA, the woman obtained the product, marketed as "Modalert 200", from her friend, and was taking it on alternate days for more than three weeks to increase alertness for her long hours of work.

She first developed an itchy rash which subsequently spread to the whole body. This was followed by severe peeling of the skin, accompanied with painful throat, multiple mouth ulcers and conjunctivitis. She was subsequently admitted to a hospital for her condition.

Modafinil has been used in some countries to treat narcolepsy - a neurological condition which causes excessive daytime sleepiness - and other sleep disorders.

More recently, it has been reported that healthy individuals are turning to the potent medication as a performance-enhancing drug.

"Inappropriate use of modafinil by healthy individuals to stay alert or improve focus can be harmful," said HSA in the statement.

It added that consumers should be cautious when obtaining or purchasing health products from unfamiliar sources, including online, even if they are recommended by friends or relatives.

The authority also warned that potent medicines should not be shared or supplied to friends and relatives, "even if their medical condition may seem similar to yours".

Unless authorised by HSA for use in special circumstances by a doctor for patients under his care, the supply and sale of an unregistered health product such as modafinil is an offence under the Health Products Act.

If convicted, the person can face a fine up to $50,000 or jail term up to two years or both.

According to a Straits Times report last year, similar pills containing modafinil were found to be available on online marketplaces such as Carousell. Students here were believed to be misusing the drug to improve concentration and alertness during examinations.

But usage of such pills can cause other side effects such as heart problems, headaches, irritability, difficulty in breathing and insomnia, said one doctor.

