Yishun woman cuts herself with knife and stands on 11th floor railing after husband's alleged affair

A woman allegedly upset with her husband for cheating on her, stood on the 11th-floor railing while holding a kitchen knife, which she had used to inflict injuries on herself.

The incident happened at Block 289 Yishun Avenue 6 on Sunday (Jan 28), at around 2.28pm.

Cai Lili, 45, stood precariously on the railing between the 11th and 12th floor for nearly two hours before she was rescued by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Videos of the heart-stopping rescue effort by the officers were shared and uploaded to Facebook users Ann Siti and Mas Attica's pages.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Cai had encountered marital woes after reportedly discovering that her husband was cheating on her.

The two were understood to have gotten into a heated argument just before the incident.

A witness revealed that Cai was screaming as she engaged in self-mutilation.

There were over 30 knife wounds found on her legs, thighs and arms.



Photo: Shin Min Daily News

SCDF officers had also deployed a safety air pack at the foot of the block as a precautionary measure as officers tried to convince Cai to get off the railing.

Reporters observed at least 10 police patrol vehicles. and two fire engines at the scene during the incident.

The block had already been cordoned off.

Cai was later pulled to safety by SCDF officers and conveyed to a hospital.

In response to media queries, a police spokesman said that a 45-year-old woman was arrested for possessing a dangerous weapon, and attempted suicide.

The case is currently under investigation.

A resident from a nearby block revealed that he had seen many police officers at the foot of the block and when he looked up, realised that there was a woman standing on the railing.

on Facebook Blk 289 now happening lady jumping down from 12th storey Posted by Ann Siti on Saturday, 27 January 2018

He said:

"She was talking very loudly, and demanded that the officers take away the air pack. The situation was very tense."

Investigators retrieved a kitchen knife about 20cm-long.

The residents also lauded the officers' efforts and determination despite the heavy rain. which ultimately paid off.