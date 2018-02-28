You can get $50 cash from this vending machine at Orchard Road by inserting $3

Two vending machines at Orchard Road and Raffles Place have apparently been dispensing 'free money' (well, almost) during these couple of days (Feb 27 and 28).

It seems that by inserting $3, you can get a $50 note in return (while stocks last). That means you gain $47 with no strings attached.

Stomp contributor Ahlee123 said she received a WhatsApp message yesterday (Feb 27) informing her about the cash vending machine located outside H&M's Somerset store.

She said: "The message contained a link to #3DollarBaller, which led to a website that looked dubious. I was going to town anyway so I thought I would check it out.

"There was a huge crowd and so many people were there lining up. People were inserting $3 cash and I really saw the machine giving out genuine $50 notes.

"So I tried it and it was really LEGIT free money - the best barter trade ever?! Too good to be true. Don't know what's the catch here but something is definitely going on.

"Was anyone else there today?? Any idea who and why they are giving out money??"

Photos from Ahlee123 show that a long queue had formed at the vending machine in Somerset.

The other vending machine is located at Raffles Place Green, near Chevron House.

The event is believed to be a publicity stunt, though not much details have been revealed yet.

According to the #3DollarBaller website, here are details of the two-day 'giveaway', which started on Tuesday (Feb 28) and will last till "all cash prizes are full redeemed".

The website also promised that they would "reveal it all" tomorrow (March 1), so we'll just have to wait and see.