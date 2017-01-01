Women

WATCH: Toilet paper lip art is newest Instagram trend
Kim Tae-hee, Rain expecting baby
Bride bucks bridal shower norms for a party with her male friends
How Japan's Princess Mako's marriage is sparking a feminist debate on imperial rule
Nadya Hutagalung reveals her secret to happiness in life
5 quirky jeans to try if you are a bold fashionista
This model was told her 24-inch waist was 'too big'
From bridesmaid to bride for Prince William's sister-in-law Pippa
Tired of red? Try rocking blue lipstick
Money, not family, saved me after divorce
7 summer fashion trends that will never die
This hairdresser doesn't cut hair, he hacks it off with this tool
Jazz up your living space with items from Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres
All that glitters: Japan 'nailists' turn manicures into art
Chanel has made a US$1,500 boomerang and everyone hates it
Woman unknowingly wore her engagement ring for over a year
District of Columbia contestant named Miss USA
A countess' love affair with an heirloom rose, now in a Sisley bottle
This woman used to hand wash up to 100 pieces of her 9 children's clothing
5 space-saving storage solutions for your clothes and makeup
Famous paintings celebrating mother's love

