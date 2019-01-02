Austrian teen killed in firework mishap

PHOTO: Pixabay
AFP
Jan 02, 2019

VIENNA - An Austrian teenager died trying to set off a powerful firework on New Year's Eve, police said on Tuesday (Jan 1).

The 17-year-old sustained fatal head injuries while he attempted to light the fuse, which malfunctioned and exploded at a party in Eberschwang, in Upper Austria.

Police said they have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the device, which may not have been obtained legally.

Across Austria, around a dozen people were wounded in firework-related mishaps, according to officials.

More about

Austria New Year's Day Accidents fireworks death
