Canadian rapper dies after falling off wing of plane while filming music video

A Canadian rapper's latest stunt for his music video went awry when he fell off the wing of a plane to his death.

According to CBS News, Jon James McMurray was walking on the wing of a Cessna while flying over Vernon, British Columbia when the mishap occurred on Saturday (Oct 20).

The 33-year-old former athlete had reportedly been practising the stunt for months and is known for incorporating similar physical feats into his music videos.

His management team said in a statement that Jon had walked too far out onto the wing of the plane, causing the light aircraft to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn't correct.

“Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly," the statement added.

The pilot was able to land the plane safely and no one else was hurt.

The musician's body was subsequently found in a Westwold hay field, northwest of Vernon.

His best friend, professional skier Rory Bushfield paid tribute to him in an Instagram post: "He was living his ultimate dream, free and full... You were such a good man, you brought up everyone around you and I promise to try my best to live as free as you did."

McMurray leaves behind his wife, father and brother.

