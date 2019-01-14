Daily roundup: Stowaway bird found taking business class 12 hours into Singapore-London SIA flight - and other top stories today

In a Facebook video, the mynah is seen perched on top of a passenger's headrest. An air steward makes a grab for the bird, but it evades capture.

1. Stowaway bird found taking business class 12 hours into Singapore-London SIA flight​

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight headed to London found it had an unintended passenger - a mynah. Business-class passengers found themselves greeted by the avian stowaway about 12 hours into the flight... » READ MORE

2. MOE to take action against Instagram account targeting JC girls​

Photo: AFP

The Ministry of Education has said it will take action against an Instagram account which targets girls from junior colleges. The account in question, SgJCBabes, posts pictures of female students in uniform... » READ MORE

3. Baby dream costs a young Chinese mother her life, sparks internet debate​

Heart patient Wu Ying died two weeks after giving birth.Photo: Sohu.com

Like millions of other Chinese women, Wu Ying wanted to have a baby. She ended up paying for that irresistible urge with her life... » READ MORE

4. The sacrifice mum-of-3 Zoe Tay had to make for her career

Photo: Facebook/Zoe Tay 10

When asked if she would rather be the actress that she is or be a stay-at-home mum assuming she could pick up her career again, veteran Singaporean actress Zoe Tay said... » READ MORE