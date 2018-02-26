Greek match postponed after coach injured by toilet roll

PAOK’s supporters throw toilet rolls and other projectiles prior to the Greek Super League match between Olympiakos and PAOK on February 25, 2018 at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki.

The Greek Super League derby between PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiakos was called off on Sunday after Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia was struck in the face by a toilet roll thrown by a spectator minutes before kick-off.

Garcia left Toumba Stadium and brought to a local hospital to seek treatment for a bloodied lip. Police are guarding Garcia's room and the hospital has not issued a statement on his condition.

The incident prompted the Olympiakos team to leave the pitch in protest before riots erupted outside the ground.

"I took my team and left. Goodbye," angry Olympiakos vice-president and general director Savvas Theodoridis told referee Alexandros Aretopoulos.

Olympiacos coach Oscar Garcia reacts after his injuryPhoto: Reuters

However, PAOK communications director Kyriakos Kyriakos said: "It was obvious that Olympiakos came here with that goal (to suspend the match). They have been provoking for 30 years now. They came to scream and to provoke."

Angry PAOK fans leaving the stadium then clashed with police who used tear gas to quell the violence.

PAOK are the league leaders and have a nine-point advantage over third-place Olympiakos, which have won the last seven straight league titles.

Aretopoulos was finishing his report with the match most likely to be officially suspended leading to a possible heavy punishment for PAOK, which may include a loss of points as well as a fine.