Nature needs its little helpers too, says Santa in Christmas greeting
A man dressed as Santa Claus poses for a picture at the Santa Claus Office located on the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland, December 16, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Dec 18, 2018

ROVANIEMI, Finland - At the Santa Claus Village in Lapland, a team of elves are on hand to go through the 30,000 letters that arrive daily in the final run-up to Christmas.

Sent from children all over the world, each letter asks Santa to leave them gifts under their Christmas trees as a reward for being good during the year.

Sitting in his chamber reading the letters, Santa revealed what he would like for Christmas in his annual message on Monday.

"Our friend nature has been in trouble for a while now and now we all can give one gift together, we can help nature. I wish you all a Merry Christmas," he said before riding off on his sleigh.

