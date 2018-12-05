PETA dogged by catty comments after anti-animal language tweet

Tan Thiam Peng
Dec 05, 2018

Using Twitter as the test tube, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are taking the flower by the thorns to bring home the bagels.

But judging from responses, they may be feeding a fed horse.

Don't mind our animal-friendly language but PETA suddenly tweeted yesterday (Dec 4) a list of English phrases that they consider to be discriminatory towards animals.

You read that correctly.

It's called speciesism, defined by Encyclopaedia Britannica as "the practice of treating members of one species as morally more important than members of other species [and] the belief that this practice is justified".

In others words, the human species versus everyone else.

With the tweet, PETA, a high-profile animal rights organisation, have managed to drive their agenda while sounding tongue-in-cheek at the same time.

Feeding two birds with one scone, basically.

They elaborated in another tweet that cruelty to animals is linked to the way humans communicate and anti-animal lingo is as bad as "racist, homophobic or ableist language".

As expected, the internet did not disappoint.

Others dissected PETA's wordplay.

And, word:

We really, really hope PETA aren't serious.

