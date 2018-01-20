Prince William shaves off hair, steals the internet's attention

Prince William shaves off hair, steals the internet's attention
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speaks with military veterans now working for the National Health Service (NHS) as he visits the Evelina London Children's Hospital in London on Jan. 18 to launch a nationwide program to help veterans find work in the NHS.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP
Jan 20, 2018

Britain's Prince William reportedly appeared with a new, close-shaven hairstyle on Thursday during his visit to the Evelina London Children's Hospital in London.

The move garnered the attention and scrutiny of netizens worldwide.

on Twitter

According to The Sun, the Duke of Cambridge decided to go bald after being constantly teased by his brother Prince Harry about his receding hairline.

on Twitter

on Twitter

A source mentioned that Wills had sought advice from Richard Ward, Kate Middleton's longtime hairdresser.

However, Ward's deputy, Joey Wheeler, was said to have given the prince his new haircut in a private session at Kensington Palace.

The veteran stylist reportedly used the "scissor over comb" freehand technique, giving William's hair a soft finish.

More about

Prince William
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement