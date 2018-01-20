Prince William shaves off hair, steals the internet's attention

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speaks with military veterans now working for the National Health Service (NHS) as he visits the Evelina London Children's Hospital in London on Jan. 18 to launch a nationwide program to help veterans find work in the NHS.

Britain's Prince William reportedly appeared with a new, close-shaven hairstyle on Thursday during his visit to the Evelina London Children's Hospital in London.

The move garnered the attention and scrutiny of netizens worldwide.

on Twitter Prince William went full Bruce Willis by shaving the hair he was rapidly losing. That’s the only move, in my opinion. Good idea Prince Willis — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 19, 2018

According to The Sun, the Duke of Cambridge decided to go bald after being constantly teased by his brother Prince Harry about his receding hairline.

on Twitter Finally submitting to his thinning hair, Prince William gets a buzz cut and looks oh so much better. President Trump, take note please. pic.twitter.com/AAGT5XoeWv — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 18, 2018

on Twitter Well done to #PrinceWilliam men in our hair situation have to take the plunge at some point. Looks good Sir. So much easier to manage Bravo @KensingtonRoyal — Neil Quigley (@NeilQuigley) January 18, 2018

A source mentioned that Wills had sought advice from Richard Ward, Kate Middleton's longtime hairdresser.

However, Ward's deputy, Joey Wheeler, was said to have given the prince his new haircut in a private session at Kensington Palace.

The veteran stylist reportedly used the "scissor over comb" freehand technique, giving William's hair a soft finish.