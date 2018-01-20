Prince William shaves off hair, steals the internet's attention

Britain's Prince William reportedly appeared with a new, close-shaven hairstyle on Thursday during his visit to the Evelina London Children's Hospital in London.
The move garnered the attention and scrutiny of netizens worldwide.
According to The Sun, the Duke of Cambridge decided to go bald after being constantly teased by his brother Prince Harry about his receding hairline.
A source mentioned that Wills had sought advice from Richard Ward, Kate Middleton's longtime hairdresser.
However, Ward's deputy, Joey Wheeler, was said to have given the prince his new haircut in a private session at Kensington Palace.
The veteran stylist reportedly used the "scissor over comb" freehand technique, giving William's hair a soft finish.
