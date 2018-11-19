Strong undersea quake off Fiji, but no tsunami

SUVA - A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji on Monday (Nov 19), the United States Geological Survey said, but it was too deep to cause any damage.

It was centred 534km deep and 283km east of the capital Suva, where residents said they did not notice any shaking.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami threat from the tremor which occurred at 9.25am.

The area is prone to deep undersea earthquakes and was hit by a 7.8-magnitude tremor two months ago.

Fiji sits within the "Ring of Fire", a zone of tectonic activity around the Pacific that is subject to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

