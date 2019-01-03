Thieves use diggers to peel open armoured van on highway like a tin can

PHOTO: Twitter/SkyNews
Reuters
Jan 03, 2019

Thieves used mechanical diggers on Wednesday to pry open an armoured van on a highway in southern Italy and made off with more than 2 million euros (S$3.1 million) in cash, police said. 

The blue security van had left the city of Bari and was carrying pensions to be distributed in post offices in nearby Matera when it was blocked on the road by two trucks.

Two diggers then tore open the van, using their mechanical arms like can openers to gain access to the cash.

The vehicles were then set ablaze as the hooded thieves escaped with their loot in a waiting car.

The three guards in the van were unharmed.

