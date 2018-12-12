Threshold reached to trigger no confidence vote in PM May: BBC

Threshold reached to trigger no confidence vote in PM May: BBC
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Dec 12, 2018

LONDON - Enough letters have been submitted by Conservative lawmakers to trigger a vote of no confidence in British Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources who believe the tally of 48 has been reached.

The chairman of the Conservative lawmakers' 1922 committee, Graham Brady, has asked to see May on Wednesday after her weekly question session in parliament, the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg wrote on Twitter, adding that confirmation was unlikely until Wednesday.

More about

United Kingdom Brexit Politics
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement