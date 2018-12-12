Threshold reached to trigger no confidence vote in PM May: BBC

LONDON - Enough letters have been submitted by Conservative lawmakers to trigger a vote of no confidence in British Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources who believe the tally of 48 has been reached.

The chairman of the Conservative lawmakers' 1922 committee, Graham Brady, has asked to see May on Wednesday after her weekly question session in parliament, the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg wrote on Twitter, adding that confirmation was unlikely until Wednesday.