Trump-Kim 'breakup' incites jokes over commemorative coins on Twitter

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump's letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cancelling their summit next month prompted a deluge of derisory comments on Twitter on Thursday (May 24), including many about the now discounted commemorative coin pre-minted for the occasion.

The "President Trump United States and Korea Summit" coin was the "deal of the day" at the White House Gift Shop on Thursday after Mr Trump earlier in the day called off the historic summit with Mr Kim, citing Pyongyang's "open hostility".

The coin, which was selling for US$19.95 after the price was cut from US$24.95, shows gold embossed images of Mr Trump and Mr Kim facing each other with a montage of their countries' flags in the background.

Mr Kim's title is designated as "Supreme Leader".

The coin was minted by the US military, which has long issued "challenge coins" commemorating specific events or accomplishments.

A military detachment called the White House Communications Agency regularly issues coins when the President travels abroad.

on Twitter Sadly, I was forced to cancel the Summit Meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/rLwXxBxFKx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018

What some described as the "breakup" tone of Mr Trump's letter to Mr Kim, coupled with the premature coins, drew a lively response from social media users on Twitter.

"I am going to break up with you before you can break up with me and I get to keep all of the commemorative coins... SO THERE," said @AOPhoenix

"Are they going to make a coin to commemorate the breakup between Kim Jong Un and Trump?" @Steelsnowflake1 asked.

"No bel! No bel! Worthless coins! Worthless coins!" said Ms Sally Thomas, @SallyTh24566914, referring to speculation that Mr Trump could be in line for a Nobel Peace Prize if the summit takes place.

"Seeing as Trump never apologises for anything, except the break up letter to Kimmy, do you think he'll keep the money from the commemorative coin?," @morosejews asked.

"What about his break up e-mail to Kim Jong? What will he do with all his silly challenge coins he made?" asked Stable Genius Steve @numberone2.

"You didn't break up with me, I broke up with you first. I want my ring back and reimbursed for the stupid coins I had made," said @sandrafualkenb1.

Mr Trump's letter to Mr Kim announced his abrupt withdrawal from what would have been a first-ever meeting between a serving US President and a North Korean leader. It had been due to take place in Singapore on June 12.

"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it would be inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," Mr Trump wrote in his letter to Mr Kim.

"Please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place."

on Twitter Well now what am I supposed to do with my commemorative North Korea Summit coin? — Spartacus Crawford (@Sparky_Crawford) May 25, 2018

on Twitter Suggestion to @RealDonaldTrump -- You ought to get a refund on those commemorative coins to help pay this off! https://t.co/3QX76NW5XV — Activist Nana (@FizzyAndChips) May 25, 2018

on Twitter Guess all three people that bought the commemorative coin either have a collectable item or something even more worthless. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GRi4204WWX — Whole lot of Nope (@wholelottanoope) May 25, 2018

on Twitter Kim Jong-un got:

•Nuclear bombs

•Far-range missiles

•International standing

•Pliant South Korea

•China’s protection

•A commemorative coin



Trump got:

•A commemorative coin



The Art of the Deal pic.twitter.com/vX8OEqHZ7s — Alfons López Tena #FBPE (@alfonslopeztena) May 25, 2018