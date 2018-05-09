Trump speech 'silly and superficial', Iran's Supreme Leader says

May 09, 2018

BEIRUT - US President Donald Trump's announcement that he is withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was "silly and superficial", Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday, according to his official website.

"You heard last night that the president of America made some silly and superficial comments," said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"He had maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened the regime and the people, saying you're doing this and that. Mr. Trump I tell you on behalf of the Iranian people: You've made a mistake."

Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, reluctantly gave his backing for the Iran nuclear deal and has publicly criticised the US multiple times for not following through on its promises under the agreement.

