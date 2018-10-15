Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant, Kensington Palace says

In this file photo taken on October 03, 2018 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to visit the Royal Pavilion in Brighton in East Sussex, southern England.

LONDON – Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry, is pregnant, Kensington Palace said on Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement.

The couple married in May and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.

In this file photo taken on October 03, 2018 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive in Chichester, West Sussex, southern England, for an engagement at Edes House.Photo: AFP

