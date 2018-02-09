US firefighters rescue boy trapped in claw machine

A boy named Mason from Florida may have found a way to best the claw machine game.

The six-year-old was having dinner with his family in a restaurant on Wednesday (Feb 7) when he spotted the machine in the play area and decided that he wanted to get a plushie.

While most children would ask their parents for some loose change to play the game, Mason discovered another way to get to the stuffed toys.

He climbed into the machine through a small door used for collecting prizes.

Although he reached the colourful plushies, Mason found himself trapped inside the machine.

Fortunately, he caught the eye of an off-duty firefighter who was also eating in the restaurant.

The man promptly came to Mason's rescue and called for help from his colleagues at Titusville Fire and Emergency Services.

Together, they prised open the glass panel with a crowbar and freed the boy within five minutes.

After the quick rescue, Mason got to finish his meal and was even able to leave the restaurant with four plushies in tow - not a bad haul, but we wouldn't advise anyone to follow his example.

