What you should know about Trump's super limo nicknamed 'The Beast'

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met US President Donald Trump at the Istana on Monday afternoon (June 11), following the latter's arrival in Singapore last night.
The two gathered for a working lunch prior to the Trump-Kim summit tomorrow (June 12).
Stomp contributor Maria alerted Stomp to a circulated video apparently showing Trump's motorcade en route to the Istana in Newton today.
Trump's iconic state limousine, a nine-tonne bulletproof and bombproof Cadillac, was also sighted among the long line of vehicles.
Known as 'The Beast', the car has both highly defensive and offensive features such as:
-
Emergency oxygen supply in the event of a chemical attack
-
Kevlar-reinforced tyres that are resistant to punctures
-
Steel rims that allow the car to keep moving even on deflated tyres
-
An armour-plated fuel tank encased in protective foam to withstand crashes and small-arms fire
-
A steel plate beneath the car to protect the chassis system from bomb and grenade blasts
-
Pump-action shotguns, tear gas cannons and bumper-mounted tear gas grenade launchers in case of direct armed confrontation
According to Business Insider, a lead car serves as a guide and buffer for the President’s limousine which follows immediately behind.
The fleet also consists of at least one identical car for emergency and decoy purposes.