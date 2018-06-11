What you should know about Trump's super limo nicknamed 'The Beast'

President Trump's motorcade leaves the Shangri-la Hotel via Anderson Road into Balmoral Road on 11 June 2018.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met US President Donald Trump at the Istana on Monday afternoon (June 11), following the latter's arrival in Singapore last night.

The two gathered for a working lunch prior to the Trump-Kim summit tomorrow (June 12).

Stomp contributor Maria alerted Stomp to a circulated video apparently showing Trump's motorcade en route to the Istana in Newton today.

Trump's iconic state limousine, a nine-tonne bulletproof and bombproof Cadillac, was also sighted among the long line of vehicles.

Known as 'The Beast', the car has both highly defensive and offensive features such as:

Emergency oxygen supply in the event of a chemical attack

Kevlar-reinforced tyres that are resistant to punctures

Steel rims that allow the car to keep moving even on deflated tyres

An armour-plated fuel tank encased in protective foam to withstand crashes and small-arms fire

A steel plate beneath the car to protect the chassis system from bomb and grenade blasts

Pump-action shotguns, tear gas cannons and bumper-mounted tear gas grenade launchers in case of direct armed confrontation

According to Business Insider, a lead car serves as a guide and buffer for the President’s limousine which follows immediately behind.

The fleet also consists of at least one identical car for emergency and decoy purposes.