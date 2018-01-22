Mobike to offer 2,000 rental-free bikes for OCBC Cycle 2018 participants

If you've always wanted to join the annual OCBC Cycle but did not own a bicycle, Mobike has made it easier for you this year.

Up to 2,000 bicycles from bike-sharing firm Mobike will be made available at this year's cycling fiesta to be held on May 5 and 6.

Participants will not need to pay a single cent to rent the bicycle to use at the event at the National Stadium. Cyclists will have to first create a Mobike account and sign up for OCBC Cycle 2018 to redeem a free bike ride for the event. On top of that, all participants who use Mobike's service will receive a complimentary 2018 pass for Mobike bike-share rides until Dec 31.

This is the tenth year that OCBC Cycle is being held and a new The Corporate Chase category will be introduced, where companies can sign up a team of four employees to ride in the flag-off wave in The Sportive Ride (42km).

The company whose team has the fastest combined net time completing the distance will be crowned the OCBC Cycle Corporate Chase champion and will receive a trophy, prize money of $400 and a champion jersey for each rider.

On the charity side, the OCBC Cycle 'Teach A Child To Cycle' initiative will be extended to 48 youths with special needs this year, including eight from Hong Kong. After being taught to cycle by participant volunteers, these youths will then ride in a special segment on May 5 at the Singapore Sports Hub. The initiative benefited 26 children last year.

Online registration for OCBC Cycle 2018 opens on Jan 23 at 10am. Participants can enjoy special early bird registration fee with discounts up to $14 if they register between Jan 23 and Feb 28.

Visit www.ocbccycle.com for more information.

