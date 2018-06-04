Singapore declares 'special event area' for Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE - Singapore has designated its central region as a “special event area” from June 10 to 14, for the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the government said on Monday.

The area incorporating the districts of Tanglin, Newton and Orchard is where the foreign ministry, the U.S. embassy, and several large hotels are located, including the Shangri-La hotel, mentioned as a possible venue for the June 12 summit.

The announcement was made in the government’s online gazette.



Photo: Ministry of Home Affairs

