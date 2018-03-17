A baby's last moments, wrapped in love

Too soon, too small - and the clothing he wore only emphasised this heartrending fact.

It's been some years, but Felicia Tan can still remember the clothes given to her by a nurse for her baby Dominic, who died minutes after being delivered early at 23 weeks.

It was the smallest size for a newborn, but even so, "the smallest size was still very big", said Felicia.

"But at least he had something to put on."

An estimated one in four to six pregnancies ends in a miscarriage.

And sometimes, parents whose babies are premature - like Felicia - have to bury their children in clothing too big for them.

To address this, a group of women formed Angel Gowns Singapore in 2016, painstaking repurposing donated wedding gowns and other bridalwear into tiny pieces of burial clothing, called angel gowns.

So far, Angel Gowns - now known as Angel Hearts - has given close to 1,000 gowns, wraps, bonnets and beanies to bereaved parents, sewn by dedicated volunteers.

Find out more about Angel Hearts, and volunteer your skills to help them reach out to more bereaved parents.

