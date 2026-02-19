Hong Kong man, 92, dies on second day of Chinese New Year after choking on tang yuan

A 92-year-old man in Hong Kong died after allegedly choking on tang yuan — traditional Chinese glutinous rice balls — on the second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 18) at his home in Kowloon.

The police received a call for help at around 9am from his daughter.

The man, who was suffering from high blood pressure and had been bedridden for a period of time, choked on it while being fed by his wife that morning.

He lost consciousness, prompting his wife to get help from their daughter.

His family members also attempted to administer first aid and resuscitate him before the ambulance arrived and took him to hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police said there was no foul play, though his exact cause of death will be confirmed only after an autopsy.

[[nid:730128]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com