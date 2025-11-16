Hong Kong police arrest over 4,100 persons, seize more than $90m in cash and drugs during anti-crime blitz

One picture shows at least 20 uniformed and plainclothes police officers walking down a street in Hong Kong, another shows them entering what appears to be a nightspot.

But these were not scenes from a Hong Kong TVB drama, but part of a 1 1/2-month long anti-crime operation codenamed "Thunderbolt 2025".

In a media release on Nov 7, Hong Kong Police (HKP) said they mounted a two-phased anti-crime operation with their counterparts from Guangdong, China, and Macau from Aug 4 to Sept 6 and from Oct 11 to 25.

"A total of 4,140 persons, including 2,454 men and 1,686 women, aged between 13 and 89, were arrested. Among them, 780 were mainlanders and 557 were non-ethnic Chinese," HKP said.

Weapons, cash totalling HK$13.6 million (S$2.27 million) and drugs with a street value of HK$500 million were seized during the operation.

The drugs seized included cannabis, cocaine, etomidate, heroin, ketamine and methamphetamine.

HKP said those arrested were suspected of various criminal offences such as blackmail, claiming to be triad members, drug trafficking, money laundering, operating illegal gambling establishments and vice.

"During the operation, Hong Kong Police conducted searches at about 1,700 locations, successfully neutralising over 800 illegal premises, including gambling dens, unlicensed bars, upscale cigar lounges, and vice establishments."

In its statement, HKP said they will continue to work closely with their Chinese and Macau counterparts to combat illegal activities of triads, organised crime syndicates, transboundary crimes, and to interdict criminals' source of income.

