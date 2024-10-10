'As long as there is medication, there is hope': 19-month-old baby in Malaysia diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer

A 19-month-old baby in Malaysia has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, an illness which typically befalls older women.

The baby's mother, Fallarystia Sintom, realised in August that something was amiss after the child began suffering from constipation and a bloated stomach.

The baby, Daneen Auni Riksi, was also less active than usual and wanted only to be carried.

"My child was uncomfortable and since she couldn't speak yet, she only cried when she was in pain," Fallarystia, 25, was quoted as saying by Malaysian news outlet Sinar Daily.

The family, who live in Sabah, sought treatment at a hospital there, but the cancer was discovered after the baby was transferred to a specialist women's and children's hospital when her blood count dropped dramatically.

Doctors there detected a 13.5cm-long tumour, and after surgery on Oct 2, they confirmed that Daneen had stage three ovarian cancer.

There are four stages of ovarian cancer, with stage four being the worst. Stage three ovarian cancer typically means that the cancer has spread from one or both ovaries to areas outside the pelvis such as the abdomen, nearby lymph nodes or the surface of the liver, according to global non-profit Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (Ocra).

"When I was informed, I was heartbroken because my child is still so young and has already had her right ovary removed," Fallarystia said. Daneen's parents also have a four-year-old-son with autism, reported the New Straits Times.

According to Ocra, about 90 per cent of women who get ovarian cancer are older than 40.

Daneen is expected to begin chemotherapy once she recovers from the operation.

"As long as there is medication, there is hope," said Fallarystia.

As the family prays for Daneen's recovery, her father, Riksi Tahir, said they are worried about the expected cost of the hospital bill.

"So far, the hospital has not provided an estimate for the costs, including the surgery already performed and the chemotherapy treatment," said the 25-year-old firefighter, according to Sinar Daily.

He has put out a public appeal for donations, in the hope that they will alleviate their financial burden. The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department has also shared Riksi's appeal on its Facebook page.

ALSO READ: 'They didn’t even give my daughter a chance': Miracle baby with rare brain stem tumour beats the odds to survive

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.