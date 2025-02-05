Malaysia PM says will build trade relations, not wait for US tariffs

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia will actively build trade relations with other countries, such as China, Russia and Brazil, instead of waiting for the impact of potential US trade tariffs, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday (Feb 4).

Anwar told parliament waiting for US tariffs would have a negative impact on Malaysia, adding there was uncertainty following US President Donald Trump's 30-day pause on tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

US tariffs on China are still due to take effect.

Anwar said Malaysia could not act hastily in countering tariffs as there remained many geopolitical uncertainties.

"On our part, we must take proactive steps... to aggressively open a wider network of trading partners," Anwar said.

