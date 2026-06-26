North Korean leader Kim oversees weapons tests, KCNA reports

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw tests of key weapons on Thursday (June 25) as part of the country's goal for the modernisation of its missile programme, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

The tests involved an upgraded version of a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, KCNA said.

The upgraded rocket launcher is equipped with an autonomous precision guidance system with its firing range extended to 90 kilometres, the media report said.

Kim, expressing satisfaction with the test results, said Pyongyang was pursuing automation, long-range capability and "ultra-precision" in its weapons programmes, according to KCNA.

The goal is for its defence along its southern border, Kim said, effectively referring to the one with South Korea.

In May, North Korea said it had tested a mix of tactical ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and AI-guided precision cruise missiles designed for modern warfare.

Pyongyang has been steadily upgrading its tactical and conventional arsenal, vowing to deploy it near the border with South Korea.

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