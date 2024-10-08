Curia Commits to SBTi Net-Zero Standard

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced its commitment to set near- and long-term company-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions in line with science-based net-zero with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). To achieve this goal, Curia will be investing resources over the next two years to evaluate and develop GHG emission reduction targets for submission to and approval by the SBTi.



“We are accountable to our community as good corporate citizens,” said Philip Macnabb, CEO, Curia. “Our targets are ambitious, but we recognize the urgency and importance of cutting emissions in the near-term. With facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia, our actions can have a significant effect on communities on a global scale. Environmental stewardship has long been a priority for Curia, and this pledge underscores our commitment to continuous improvement in reducing our environmental impact and bringing us closer to a more sustainable future.”

The net-zero commitment is another step forward for Curia’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, a cross-functional team that advances the company’s environmental and social stewardship with sound corporate governance. Curia’s ESG program links with our Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) management system, modeled after ISO 14001 and 45001, the global standards for environmental management systems and occupational health and safety management systems. Curia’s EHS management system is grounded on eight key pillars that serve as the framework to deliver measurable improvements year-over-year. Sustainability is one key pillar within that framework that underlies the net-zero commitment.

With this commitment, Curia also joins the United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign, a global coalition of non-state actors working toward halving global emissions by 2030.

Curia’s corporate responsibility initiatives and its latest ESG report are available here.

About Curia

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with over 30 years of experience, an integrated network of 20+ global sites and 3,500 employees partnering with biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market. Our offerings in small molecules, generic APIs and biologics span discovery through commercialization, with integrated regulatory, analytical and sterile fill-finish capabilities. Our scientific and process experts, along with our regulatory compliant facilities, provide a best-in-class experience across drug substance and drug product manufacturing. From curiosity to cure, we deliver every step to accelerate your research and improve patients’ lives. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.