DigiAsia Corp. and Digit9 Announce Strategic Collaboration

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) (“DigiAsia” or the “Company”), a leading Fintech as a Service (FaaS) ecosystem provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with Digit9, the cross-border payments orchestration platform developed by LuLu Money Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Financial Holdings.

The partnership with Digit9 will enhance DigiAsia’s offering and competitiveness in servicing the cross-border payments needs for Indonesian consumers and SMEs in Indonesia and the GCC.

Further, DigiAsia will be able to leverage Digit9’s wide network of partners and the ability to facilitate cross-border payments in more than 150 markets globally, to create efficient and cost-effective cross-border payment rails to further support Indonesian consumers and SMEs.

DigiAsia estimates that the partnership with Digit9 will generate an estimated US$250mn volume annually in cross-border payments.

DigiAsia and Digit9 will continue strategic partnership discussions and look to launch innovative products and services in the cross-border payments space in the near future.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia is a leading Fintech as a Service (FaaS) provider operating a B2B2X model offering its complete Fintech solution in emerging markets. DigiAsia's fintech architecture offers small and medium business enterprises (SMEs) comprehensive embedded finance APIs to streamline processes across the commerce value chain of distributors and customers. DigiAsia's embedded fintech solutions equally address democratizing digital finance access that supports financial inclusion of underbanked merchants and consumers in emerging markets resulting in growth for enterprise business. The suite of B2B2X solutions provided by DigiAsia include, but are not limited to, cashless payments, digital wallets, digital banking, remittances and banking licenses. DigiAsia has recently established a strategic initiative to develop its embedded FaaS enterprise solution with AI capabilities in Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East, with plans for global expansion. For more information, please visit DigiAsia’s Corporate website here or Investor Relations website here .

About Digit9

Digit9 is a payments orchestration platform tailored to meet the diverse needs of financial institutions. It seamlessly integrates an array of payment methods, banks, and service providers, simplifying the complexities of cross-border payments. Digit9 has been developed by LuLu Money Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of LuLu Financial Holdings.

About LuLu Financial Holdings

LuLu Financial Holdings is a leading global financial services provider, offering a wide range of services including cross-border payments, currency exchange, and financial technology solutions. With over 350 customer engagement centers in over 10 countries and a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, LuLu Financial Holdings continues to set benchmarks in the financial services industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning DigiAsia and the Company’s operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. DigiAsia cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world including those discussed in DigiAsia’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and DigiAsia specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

DigiAsia Company Contact:

Subir Lohani

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

646-480-0142

Lulu Financial Holdings Company Contact:

Ajit Johnson

Head of Strategic Business Relations

ajit.johnson@lulufin.com