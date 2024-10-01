Distinguished Oncologist, Professor Daniel Von Hoff joins the Scientific/Clinical Advisory Board of EnGeneIC Cancer Therapeutics





SYDNEY and NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnGeneIC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a First-in-Class targeted nanocell for cancer therapy has today announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Von Hoff to its Scientific/Clinical Advisory Board to advise EnGeneIC’s on its upcoming trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer.



Professor Daniel Von Hoff, M.D. F.A.C.P. FASCO, FAACR is an internationally recognized physician and scientist. He is currently Distinguished Professor at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGEN) in Phoenix, Arizona, and City of Hope and holds the Virginia G Piper Distinguished Chair for Innovative Cancer Research at Honor Health Clinical Research Institute and Professorship of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

“We are very privileged and welcome such an eminent clinician-scientist to our Scientific Advisory Board,” stated Dr. Jennifer MacDiarmid, Joint CEO and Director at EnGeneIC. “Professor Von Hoff’s extensive knowledge and experience in pancreatic cancer along with his clinical trial experience will be very valuable in advising development of our oncology clinical programs.”

A pioneer and world leader in translational medicine, Professor Von Hoff’s major interest is in the development of new anticancer agents and has been involved in more than 300 clinical studies. His research at TGEN focuses on the development of therapies for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. He and his colleagues have contributed to the development of many FDA approved pharmaceuticals, including gemcitabine, irinotecan, capecitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and nal-IRI, which are currently used in the treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Professor Von Hoff was appointed to President Bush’s National Cancer Advisory Board in 2004-2010. He was also the past President of the American Association for Cancer Research (the world’s largest cancer research organization) and past board member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Professor Von Hoff was the founder of ILEX™ Oncology, a company that had two anti-cancer agents approved by the FDA and acquired by Genzyme.

Speaking from Arizona, Professor Von Hoff said, “I appreciate the opportunity to serve with my colleagues on the EnGeneIC Scientific Advisory Board. The company's cyto-immune therapy approach using their EDV nanocell provides a unique mechanism of action against pancreatic and other cancers.”

About EnGeneIC

EnGeneIC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its proprietary EDV® (EnGeneIC Dream Vector) nanocell technology for oncology and infectious disease applications. The EDV™ nanocell is the foundation of a first-in-class antibody nanocell drug conjugate platform for delivering a range of therapeutic payloads - drugs, siRNAs, miRNAs, adjuvants – via antibody-targeting a cancer cell’s surface, with minimal toxicity. For cancer applications, the EDV technology enables delivery of the most potent chemotherapeutic agents, effectively overcoming drug-resistance and killing tumor cells, while simultaneously stimulating the patient’s immune system, allowing a potent ant-tumor response. EnGeneIC is now entering Phase IIa clinical trials in Australia and USA in patients with intractable, low survival cancers, including patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

