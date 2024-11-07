Duck Creek Technologies Selected to Deliver MDA National’s New Policy Admin, Billing and Data Solutions

SYDNEY, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has been selected by MDA National (MDAN), an Australia-wide medical defence organisation providing support and protection to over 50,000 members, to deliver their new policy administration, policyholder portal, billing and next-gen analytics and insights solutions. Duck Creek’s platform will help MDAN develop and provide innovative new services, improved member self-service and enhanced data-driven risk management capabilities, allowing them to increase the support and protection offered to their growing medical practitioner member base, in turn strengthening the medical care available to communities.

Duck Creek’s cloud-based OnDemand platform will replace MDAN’s legacy system to improve the ease of doing business for both members and staff, increase speed of change, and help create a more agile and innovative service-led model. Duck Creek’s solutions were preferred due to their out-of-the-box capabilities, re-usable, and customisable modular architecture, user-experience led design, configurability, automation and future-proof capacity. Duck Creek’s extensive experience serving the local, and international, medical indemnity markets was also a significant influencing factor.

“Transforming our technological capability through our partnership with Duck Creek will significantly enhance our ability to deliver on our purpose of supporting and protecting members whilst promoting good medical practice, leading to a successful and sustainable future,” said Ian Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of MDA National.

“Apart from enabling growth in membership, the program will allow the agility to create new services that support members’ everchanging needs, enable access to data that gives us enhanced ability to capture opportunities and proactively manage risk,” he said. “The increase in automation will improve productivity and keep costs low for members, whilst freeing up our dedicated team of staff to continue to provide the personalised guidance and care that our members need.”

“We look forward to being a strategic technology partner to MDAN as they deliver new and innovative offerings that meet and surpass the evolving needs of Australia’s medical professionals,” said Christian Erickson, Managing Director of APAC of Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek continues to meet the needs of our partners and customers by delivering mission critical insurance SaaS technology to key medical indemnity and general insurers in Australia and the rest of the world.”

About MDA National

MDA National is a Member-owned, Australia-wide Medical Defence Organisation (MDO) providing medico-legal support and comprehensive protection to over 50,000 Members and Insureds. Operating since 1925, our sole purpose is to provide the support and protection that our Members need, so that they can continue to provide quality medical care, benefiting the communities in which we all live.

We have a team of dedicated in-house medico-legal advisers and case managers providing personalised, timely medico-legal advice and unwavering care. We remain committed to being a financially strong and sustainable organisation that supports our Members throughout every stage of their professional career, with access to additional resources such as CPD accredited (on-demand) education, professional development training and health and wellbeing support.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

