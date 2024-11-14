Euro Manganese Announces Senior Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQB: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") announces that, effective November 12, 2024 Vancouver time, Martina Blahova, the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Ms Blahova will replace Dr. Matthew James who has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Euro Manganese's Board will conduct a search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Blahova joined Euro Manganese in 2018 as Corporate Controller and has served as Chief Financial Officer since January 2020. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Blahova was Manager of Financial Reporting at SSR Mining Inc., a global precious metals producer. She also worked in accounting consultancy and was Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis for the Czech subsidiary of Rheinmetall Group AG, a global supplier to the automotive and defence industries. Ms. Blahova was previously at PricewaterhouseCoopers in increasingly senior roles, having worked at the firm’s Prague (CZ) and Reading (UK) offices. She received her ACCA (UK) qualification while working at the Prague office of Ernst & Young. Ms. Blahova is a Fellow Certified Chartered Accountant in the UK and a Chartered Professional Accountant (CGA) in Canada. She has a Master of Economics degree, specializing in international trade, from the University of Economics in Prague, and a Master of International Business from the Université d'Orléans, France.

Euro Manganese also announces that Dean Larocque has been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer effective November 12, 2024, replacing Ms. Blahova who is stepping into the Interim CEO role. Mr. Larocque is a seasoned finance professional and a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in Canada and a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA) in the United States (Oregon, Nevada, Alaska). He has over 30 years of experience, including an 18-year tenure as a Senior Assurance Partner at PwC. Mr. Larocque has substantial experience in initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, all forms of financing, dual listings, and mining and public company-specific accounting, regulatory and controls issues. In addition to his CPA certifications, Mr. Larocque recently obtained his Independent Corporate Director (ICD.D) designation. He is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors at the Rotman School of Management and Beedie School of Business, is a designated Certified Financial Planner (CFP), and holds a joint Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Arts in Economics (BA) from Simon Fraser University.

Mr. John Webster, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

“Over the past six years, Martina has been an integral part of the growth of our business and a driving force behind many of our key strategic milestones at Euro Manganese. The Board is confident that, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, she has the breadth of experience and knowledge to navigate current market conditions, and we look forward to her continued guidance and leadership as we undertake our search for a replacement. We are also delighted to welcome Dean as our new Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned financial and accounting executive with a long history of working with companies like Euro Manganese, we are confident that he will be an invaluable addition to the team. We extend our sincere thanks to Matt for his significant contributions to Euro Manganese and his efforts in progressing the Chvaletice Manganese Project. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

A summary of the material terms of Ms. Blahova’s employment for compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.4 is attached to this announcement.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving refining old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice project is the only sizable resource of manganese in Europe, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

