Hinen Australia's Grand Christmas Promotion Officially Launches, Buy Your First Hinen System and Get a FREE 1800W Power Station Valued at AUD 1,500 GlobeNewswire November 15, 2024

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Christmas bells draw near, Hinen Australia today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Christmas promotion, bringing unprecedented surprises for consumers seeking green energy and smart home solutions. From today until 15th December, 2024, new customers who purchase the Hinen single-phase low-voltage residential storage solution (5kW single-phase hybrid inverter H5000s + 5kW low-voltage battery B5000) will receive a free Hinen 1800W portable power station PS1800, valued at 1500 AUD.

Why choose Hinen Single-Phase Low-Voltage Residential Storage Solution?

With its outstanding technology and top-tier safety performance, the Hinen single-phase low-voltage residential storage solution has garnered widespread acclaim in the Australian market, with highlights including:

High-efficiency solar energy conversion: The H5000s inverter supports up to 200% over-configuration, with a maximum photovoltaic input of 10kW, maximizing the use of solar energy.

The H5000s inverter supports up to 200% over-configuration, with a maximum photovoltaic input of 10kW, maximizing the use of solar energy. Comprehensive safety protection: The system is equipped with multiple protection mechanisms, such as overcharge, over-discharge, and short-circuit protection, and is fitted with an intelligent gas extinguisher that responds quickly within 15 seconds to ensure battery safety.

The system is equipped with multiple protection mechanisms, such as overcharge, over-discharge, and short-circuit protection, and is fitted with an intelligent gas extinguisher that responds quickly within 15 seconds to ensure battery safety. Strong environmental adaptability: The system has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and can withstand extreme temperatures from -20°C to +60°C, fearless in the face of floods, ice, snow, and high temperatures.

The system has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and can withstand extreme temperatures from -20°C to +60°C, fearless in the face of floods, ice, snow, and high temperatures. Long-lasting durability: The system offers a 10-year warranty, ensuring long-term stable operation.

The system offers a 10-year warranty, ensuring long-term stable operation. Flexible configuration: Supports AC Coupled mode, compatible with any existing solar inverters, enhancing power supply stability; Grid Forming function prevents energy waste during power grid outages.

Supports AC Coupled mode, compatible with any existing solar inverters, enhancing power supply stability; Grid Forming function prevents energy waste during power grid outages. Silent operation: The fanless design ensures noise levels are ≤25dB, creating a quiet environment.

The fanless design ensures noise levels are ≤25dB, creating a quiet environment. Rapid response: The EPS conversion time is less than 20 milliseconds, ensuring seamless power transition.

Gift Highlight: 1800W Portable Power Station PS1800

The gift PS1800 also performs exceptionally:

High-performance battery: Uses LiFePO4 batteries with a cycle life of up to 3000 times, supports 1.5-hour fast charging, and has a maximum output power of 1800W.

Uses LiFePO4 batteries with a cycle life of up to 3000 times, supports 1.5-hour fast charging, and has a maximum output power of 1800W. Multiple Safety Protections: The built-in BMS provides eight layers of safety protection against overtemperature, overcurrent, and overvoltage issues.

The built-in BMS provides eight layers of safety protection against overtemperature, overcurrent, and overvoltage issues. Intelligent cooling: Features an internal air cooling system that performs well even under high loads.

Features an internal air cooling system that performs well even under high loads. Uninterrupted power supply: The switchover time is less than 14 milliseconds, ensuring continuous operation of critical devices.

The switchover time is less than 14 milliseconds, ensuring continuous operation of critical devices. Multi-mode charging: Supports grid, solar panel, and vehicle charging, suitable for a wide range of applications.

Supports grid, solar panel, and vehicle charging, suitable for a wide range of applications. Intelligent monitoring: Real-time monitoring through the Hinen APP, supports constant power mode, capable of driving devices up to 2400W.

How to Participate

For more details on the promotion or to participate in the sale, please:

Visit the official website: https://au.hinen.com/pages/christmas-promotion

https://au.hinen.com/pages/christmas-promotion Send an email to service@hinen.com.au

to service@hinen.com.au Call the hotline: 0417 727 039

Hinen Australia cordially invites all consumers interested in green energy solutions to seize this rare opportunity and experience the efficient, safe, and reliable energy storage solutions brought by Hinen. Let's welcome a Christmas filled with light and warmth together!

* Hinen Australia reserves the right to interpret this promotion.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cbc80b3-affd-4144-8f97-7bf87ea056d3



