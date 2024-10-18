LambdaTest Unveils Espresso 101 Certification to Enhance Android App Testing Skills Globally

Noida / San Francisco, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, has recently launched the Espresso 101 Certification to help developers validate their mobile application testing skills using Espresso, one of the popular testing frameworks for Android applications. This certification is designed to equip developers, testers, and quality assurance professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to conduct efficient testing of Android applications in real-world scenarios.

The Espresso 101 Certification offers a comprehensive practical experience that covers all aspects of mobile app testing using Espresso, from setting up the testing environment to writing robust test cases for Android applications. Users will gain a deep understanding of mobile test automation best practices through hands-on training, which includes step-by-step tutorials and real-world use cases to ensure they can effectively implement the Espresso framework in their work. Upon successful completion of the certification exam, users will receive a globally recognized certification, enhancing their professional credentials and showcasing their expertise in Android app testing.

"As mobile applications for Android continue to dominate the software industry, the need for proficient mobile app testers is more critical than ever. The Espresso 101 Certification is part of LambdaTest's ongoing commitment to help the global developer and testing community with the necessary tools to stay competitive in this evolving field," said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of LambdaTest. "With this certification, we aim to bridge the skill gap and empower professionals to deliver high-quality Android applications more efficiently."

For more information on the Espresso 101 Certification, please visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/certifications/espresso-101

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

• Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

• HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com



For more information, contact press@lambdatest.com