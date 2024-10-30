nCino Announces Joaquín de Valenzuela as Managing Director for EMEA

WILMINGTON, N.C. and LONDON and MADRID, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced the appointment of Joaquín de Valenzuela as the new Managing Director for the EMEA region. This strategic hire underpins nCino's commitment to accelerating its growth and market presence within the EMEA region.

“Joaquín has extensive experience leading large cross-functional teams across multiple geographies, and his ability to conceive and execute innovative growth strategies will be incredibly valuable in his new role at nCino,” said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and CEO at nCino. “We are excited to have him join the team as we expand and deliver the nCino Platform within EMEA.”

Mr. de Valenzuela is a seasoned executive with a robust track record driving revenue growth for top-tier tech and fintech companies. He has established a reputation as a global industry and sales leader, building high-performance sales, Go-To-Market, and business development teams aimed at helping financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation programs.

“With its platform of best-in-class solutions and data and intelligence capabilities, nCino is redefining and powering the next era of financial services,” said de Valenzuela. “I am excited to be joining the Company at such an exciting time and look forward to fulfilling the potential that the EMEA region holds for nCino."

Previously, Joaquín held the position of EVP, Chief Digital and Business Operations Officer at Temenos, and prior to that served as the Head of Financial Services in EMEA and LATAM for Salesforce. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from UPM and an Executive MBA from Instituto de Empresa.

Charlie McIver, who previously held this role, has been appointed to a position focused on EMEA strategic operations which includes corporate development of our EMEA business.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Media Contacts

Natalia Moose

press@ncino.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.