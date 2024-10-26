Award Banner
Publication relating to transparency notifications

PUBLISHED ONOctober 25, 2024 8:30 PM
REGULATED INFORMATION

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 25, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Vestal Point Capital

On October 23, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Vestal Point Capital following an acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Based on the notification, Vestal Point Capital holds 3,000,688 voting rights, representing 8.03% of the total number of voting rights on October 9, 2024 (37,389,015).

The notification dated October 22, 2024 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Vestal Point Capital, LLC (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
    • Vestal Point Capital, LP (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
    • Ryan Wilder (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: October 9, 2024
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 37,389,015
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Ryan Wilder0000.00%0.00%
Vestal Point Capital, LLC0000.00%0.00%
Vestal Point Capital, LP3,000,6883,000,68808.03%0.00%
Subtotal3,000,6883,000,688 8.03% 
 TOTAL3,000,68808.03%0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Vestal Point Capital, LP (investment manager) is controlled by Vestal Point Capital, LLC (general partner). Vestal Point Capital, LLC is controlled by Mr. Ryan Wilder (managing member).
  • Additional information: Vestal Point Capital, LP is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instruction.

Contact:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

