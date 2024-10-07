Sai Life Sciences releases Sustainability Report 2024 GlobeNewswire October 07, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sai Life Sciences, the fastest-growing Indian Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO)[1], published its Sustainability Report for 2023-2024. Aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards 2021 framework, this fifth edition of the Sustainability Report is based on the theme, ‘Synergising Sustainability, Performance and Growth.’ The full report can be read here.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences, said, “Overall, it has been a year of climate action for Sai Life Sciences. Today, renewable energy constitutes over 50% of our energy consumption at an organisational level. During the year, we also added newer decarbonisation levers to our programme, which have made significant contributions to reducing GHG emissions. This has been possible through sustained efforts, year on year, to strengthen our sustainability ecosystem and continually raise the bar.”

Last year, Sai Life Sciences renewed its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), outlining a clear roadmap to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets by March 31, 2027. The company has made notable progress in key areas, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sourcing energy from renewable sources and lowering specific water consumption. It has also exceeded its goal of providing education and livelihoods to 8,000 individuals from underprivileged communities through corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs. Women employees constitute 14.3% of the workforce, with numbers increasing year-on-year.

In recent years, Sai Life Sciences has made significant investments and progress in advancing its Sustainability agenda. Some of the notable highlights:

Joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to fight climate change with Science. Became the first India-headquartered company to join the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI) membership. Strengthened culture of Health & Safety, along with making significant investments in upgrading infrastructure and systems. Won several prestigious awards for excellence in Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) practices and energy management.

Sai Life Sciences is the fastest-growing contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) among listed Indian peers (in terms of revenue CAGR as well as EBITDA CAGR from FY22 to FY24). As a pure-play, full-service CRDMO, we work with over 280 global innovator pharma and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialisation of their NCE small molecule programmes. Over the past 25 years, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of programmes, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. As of March 2024, we had 2845 employees across our facilities in India, UK, USA and Japan. https://www.sailife.com/

[1] Among listed Indian peers in terms of revenue CAGR as well as EBITDA CAGR over FY22-24.

