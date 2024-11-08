Swift Navigation Collaborates with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Enable Precise Location in Small Battery Powered Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation ("Swift"), a leader in precise positioning technology, announced a joint solution developed with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (“Sony”) that integrates Swift’s Skylark® Precise Positioning Service with Sony’s ultra-low-power CXD5610 GNSS chipset . The partnership dramatically enhances location accuracy, unlocking new capabilities that boost safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance across logistics, construction, micromobility, and other sectors.

Standard GNSS solutions, such as GPS, typically offer 5-10 meter accuracy—insufficient for automation and advanced tracking applications. Precise location tracking enabled by Sony and Swift’s joint solution delivers value across sectors:

Logistics & Supply Chain : Lane-level tracking improves route optimization and reduces human error, potentially cutting costs by 30% within two to three years (McKinsey & Co.).

Micromobility : Accurate tracking ensures compliance with regulations, such as preventing electric scooters from operating on sidewalks or restricted areas.

Asset Tracking : Enhanced geofencing improves monitoring of containers and assets, reducing losses and theft.

Wearables : Athletes gain more precise activity tracking, while caregivers and parents benefit from accurate real-time location tracking for safety.

Unlocking Precise Location in Small Devices

Swift’s Skylark corrects GNSS signal errors to deliver centimeter accuracy and serves as a key enabling technology for autonomous vehicles, supply chain automation, and more. Already awarded programs to enable precise location in more than 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles worldwide, Skylark is now available in three variants – Skylark Cx, Skylark Nx RTK, and Skylark Dx – each designed to meet specific industry requirements.

Skylark Dx delivers unprecedented accuracy in compact, power-efficient devices like wearables, asset trackers, and smartphones. Key benefits include:

Instant convergence and continent-wide coverage with decimeter precision, 3x the accuracy of SBAS.

with decimeter precision, 3x the accuracy of SBAS. Reliable operation across all signal-to-noise ratios, ideal for challenging environments with small, low cost antennas.

across all signal-to-noise ratios, ideal for challenging environments with small, low cost antennas. Wide compatibility, seamlessly working on all receivers supporting RTCM 3.2 MSM1 standard data format.



Sony’s CXD5610 chipset complements Skylark Dx with multi-constellation GNSS support (L1 and L5 bands) and ultra-low power consumption, operating at just 5.6 mW in low-power mode. Its compact 3.2 x 3.7 mm XFGBA footprint makes it ideal for space-constrained applications.

Executive Quotes

Sony:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Swift Navigation, leveraging the low-power capabilities of our GNSS chipset with their industry-leading Skylark positioning service,” said Kenichi Nakano, General Manager, Analog LSI Business Division, GNSS Product Department at Sony Semiconductor Solutions. “This joint solution enables new applications in logistics, micromobility, and wearable technology, addressing market demand for precise, real-time location tracking.”

Swift Navigation:

“This partnership accelerates our mission to bring precise positioning to the mass market,” said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product and Marketing at Swift Navigation. “By working with Sony, we’re empowering industries to reduce costs, enhance safety, and unlock new efficiencies across a range of use cases.”

Try Skylark Today

Developers can request evaluation kits (EVKs) to explore the integration of Skylark with Sony’s CXD5610 GNSS chipset, such as Sony's Spresense GNSS Add-on Board or Telit Cinterion’s SE868SY-D EVK . Contact us to learn more.

About Swift Navigation

Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift’s precise positioning solutions enable centimeter-level mapping, tracking, and navigation to unlock vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and digital innovation across industries globally. Some of the largest companies in the world are leveraging Swift’s technology to enable safer driving, deliver autonomous vehicles and equipment, optimize logistics, and unleash next-generation mobile applications for navigation, worker safety, and augmented reality, among others. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at www.swiftnav.com

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation which operates in the semiconductor business including image sensors and other products. For more information, please visit: https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/products/lsi-ic/gps.html

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a2a7d7a-28f1-480e-942f-e858c0496348

Contact: press@swift-nav.com