Aeris Expands Award Winning Product Suite to Help Car Companies Go Head-to-Head with Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris, a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the launch of the Aeris® Mobility Suite (The Suite) to enable automotive OEMs to deploy engaging and valuable connected vehicle programs in a fraction of the time.

For automotive OEMs, connected vehicle programs are fast becoming table stakes―a baseline requirement to compete for customer loyalty—as electric, autonomous, and shared mobility models take hold. But as connected vehicle programs mature, many OEMs are finding themselves limited by first-generation IoT software infrastructure that is both cumbersome to work with and incapable of supporting revenue-generating use cases that consumers demand, such as over-the-air feature upgrades, vehicle sharing, and on-demand services like repairs and refueling.

The Aeris Mobility Suite—the only end-to-end, cloud-agnostic IoT product suite purpose-built to help automotive OEMs win in a connected world—specifically addresses these issues. The Suite offers best-in-class, modular software components needed to rapidly deploy new connected vehicle programs globally, and to upgrade existing software infrastructure to improve customer engagement and retention—all within one year, and at a fraction of the cost.

These transformative capabilities are made possible by five differentiating factors:

  • End-to-end technology from an experienced vendor. Access to a single, experienced vendor offering proven, modular, end-to-end connected vehicle software dramatically reduces uncertainty and operational complexity. Components of the Aeris Mobility Suite underpin global connected vehicle programs for some of the world’s largest automotive OEMs and scale to tens of millions of new vehicles per year.
     
  • A complete, working system delivered in under six months. Aeris has an established track record working with Tier 1 partners to deliver complete, fully-optimized working systems in under 6 months. This timeline is accelerated by well-defined APIs which support each component of The Suite and over 200 pre-defined vehicle lifecycle and supply chain business processes, including CRM and payments, which facilitate implementation in each OEM’s operating environment.
     
  • 5X faster response times with best-in-class security. Many connected vehicle programs suffer from high latency, which contributes to sub-par user satisfaction and engagement. The Suite addresses this issue head-on with a loosely-coupled service delivery architecture that delivers less than 3-second response times, while ensuring military-grade security at network, transportation, and application levels, including two-factor authentication.
     
  • New applications in 90 days. Competing against software giants in a rapidly evolving connected car market requires ongoing agility and speed. The Suite’s loosely-coupled architecture enables OEMs to deploy new innovations in the market, such as car sharing, without touching the vehicle. In addition, The Suite includes modular components required to monetize the most in-demand use cases. Among other components, The Suite offers over-the-air firmware update capabilities; pre-built application features spanning connected car and fleet management use cases; and subscription management services for global marketplaces spanning hundreds of products and services across multiple brands, models, geographies, languages, and currencies.
     
  • Cloud-agnostic foundation for global expansion. Regional flexibility is a key requirement of every automotive OEM. The Suite’s cloud-agnostic capsule architecture streamlines deployment of a global program across multiple public and private clouds while maintaining local flexibility, autonomy, and GDPR-compliance.

The Suite is modular down to the component level, enabling a highly customizable approach to each customer’s specific requirements. Well-defined REST APIs make it possible for OEMs to leverage the entire stack or pick and choose the components needed to deliver on each unique program.

“Aeris has deep experience supporting automakers on the journey from unconnected product to connected service, and we’ve leveraged our real, practical know-how to build a platform that does it all,” said Raj Kanaya, CMO and general manager of Automotive at Aeris. “The Aeris Mobility Suite enables car companies to immediately deliver on their vision to expand from ‘making and selling cars’ to offering a constantly-evolving array of innovative and engaging subscription-based transportation experiences that work seamlessly in the real world.”

About Aeris
Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we’ve powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

