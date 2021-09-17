AirPhysio Lung-Cleaning Device For Cystic Fibrosis – Lightweight Product Launch

Life Wellness Healthcare has updated its product range to feature the cutting-edge AirPhysio device. This is well suited to customers suffering from cystic fibrosis, which causes mucus to build up in the lungs.

Cystic fibrosis usually starts in early childhood, and the lungs become increasingly damaged over time. Through regularly using their new AirPhysio device, customers can treat the mucus buildup that is associated with the condition.

Research shows that around 30,000 people in the US have cystic fibrosis, with symptoms including recurring infections in the chest, wheezing coughs, and yellowing of the skin around the eyes. Life Wellness Healthcare is offering the AirPhysio as part of a focused effort to improve the lifestyle of customers suffering from the disease.

AirPhysio is an innovative device that has been featured on major news channels for its effective results. The drug-free, handheld gadget uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) to directly impact mucus buildup.

Customers are encouraged to use the device up to three times per day as needed, for around five minutes at a time. This is long enough to loosen the bond of the mucus, moving it away from the airway walls.

One of the primary benefits of the gadget is that, through regular use, customers can encourage the body to begin its natural mucus-clearing process. This leads to greater results and enables customers to breathe more easily.

Treating mucus in this way is especially important for those suffering from cystic fibrosis because the disease increases the risk of lung infection. Mucus buildup can also clog the pancreas, which has a negative impact on digestion.

Life Wellness Healthcare is committed to providing customers with the best products for improved breathing and overall wellness.

The newly updated AirPhysio range is part of their ongoing focus on helping children, adults, and the elderly to improve their breathing. Other products available on the store include a large spacer for asthma sufferers using inhalers and viral filters for disposable masks.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Life Wellness Healthcare was established to meet the needs of people who live each day with respiratory conditions. We know first hand what it’s like to live with such conditions. It can be hard, and that’s why we are committed to offering products that meet the needs of the customers we serve. Our aim is to help people breathe again.”

