Anbio introduces cutting-edge “Point of Care” technology in Europe

Anbio Biotechnology expands into the European market with its star product AF-100 C, a ground-breaking compact fluorescent immunoassay analyzer, which is to revolutionize point-of-care testing. With over 70 assays, the AF-100 C aims to empower healthcare providers in the EU, enhancing patient care and prognosis.

In a strategic move to broaden its presence in the European Union, Anbio Biotechnology (Anbio), a global leader in vitro diagnostics, is excited to announce the official launch of its diverse range of “Point of Care” products within the EU. This launch marks a significant milestone for Anbio, as it opens new avenues for collaboration with EU distributors and healthcare providers, emphasizing the company's readiness to serve the EU market with cutting-edge diagnostic solutions.



With a history of innovation and excellence, Anbio is recognized not merely as a provider of Covid test kits but as a versatile manufacturer and developer of a comprehensive suite of diagnostic products. “Our mission is to revolutionize diagnostics by offering tailored and accessible solutions, including laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care diagnostics. We are committed to affordability and continuous innovation in life sciences that serve to advance human heath” said Michael Lau, Chief Executive Officer of Anbio.

Cutting edge analyzer offers over 70 of most important tests



Central to Anbio’s promotional activities in the EU is the AF-100 C analyzer, a state-of-the-art, single-channel, portable, rechargeable compact fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) analyzer. This powerful tool, along with over 70 CE marked assays for detecting various analytes such as inflammation markers, diabetes, cancer markers, hormones, enzymes, and infectious diseases, is set to redefine the landscape of clinical diagnostics in the EU.



“The Anbio AF-100 C is a game-changer for clinical diagnostics, supplying healthcare providers with a cost-effective, comprehensive, and reliable solution for rapid point-of-care testing," added Lau. Despite its compact size, the AF-100 C delivers high throughput and is ideally suited for use in a variety of clinical settings, from private clinics to emergency rooms. Its user-friendly interface, combined with a robust battery that supports continuous testing for up to 8 hours, ensures that healthcare professionals can deliver enhanced patient care efficiently and effectively.

Rapid and accurate results help medical professionals improve health outcomes



Anbio’s extensive FIA portfolio, capable of delivering rapid results within 3 to 15 minutes, represents a leap forward in diagnostic technology. With reagents that incorporate RFID chip technology for accuracy and can be stored at ambient temperature for up to 24 months, Anbio is poised to meet the urgent needs of the healthcare industry across Europe.



As Anbio Biotechnology makes its mark on the EU market, it invites distributors and healthcare providers to explore its innovative diagnostic solutions. With a commitment to improving patient care through affordable, accurate, and reliable diagnostics, Anbio stands ready to partner with healthcare professionals across the EU.



About Anbio Biotechnology



Anbio Biotechnology is a leading global medical device company specializing in cutting-edge in vitro diagnostics. Our diverse portfolio covers a broad range of medical fields, including cancer, cardiovascular conditions, pharmacogenomics, hormones, infectious diseases, inflammation, and drugs of abuse tests. Anbio is dedicated to revolutionizing the diagnostics field by providing accessible, tailored solutions that enhance patient care.



To learn more about Anbio’s CE marked FIA assays portfolio and its range of innovative diagnostic solutions, please visit www.anbio.com and follow Anbio on LinkedIn and YouTube for latest insights.



