Anson Town wows Singapore food lovers with authentic Anson Chee Cheong Fun

Anson Town, a casual eatery named after the town in Perak, Malaysia, is the only place in Singapore that you can get your hands on Anson-style Chee Cheong Fun (steamed rice rolls).

Owned and run by a third-generation Anson native, Anson Town's signature dish, the Anson Special, is unique and a hit with Singaporeans.

Most of us are familiar with Hong Kong-style Chee Cheong Fun stuffed with shrimps or char siew and served with soy sauce at dim sum restaurants, or our local style ones served with sweet sauce and chilli.

The Anson Special ($4.50) is a dry Chee Cheong Fun that has a bouncy yet soft texture, with turnips, dried shrimps and minced pork generously encased in the silky rice rolls.

It is served with sesame seeds, spring onions and a side of home-made pickled green chilli for that extra crunch. It is so flavourful that no additional sauces are needed.

PHOTO: Anson Town

Anson Town's Chee Cheong Fun is made from scratch with a rice batter that is ground on-site daily.

Sink your teeth into these tightly rolled up sheets of goodness and you will see why this delicacy is so well-loved even after three generations and over seventy years later.

If you still prefer your Chee Cheong Fun wet, Anson Town also serves their Chee Cheong Fun in unique options such as Curry Chicken, Curry Pig Skin and Mushroom Minced Meat.

Set up in 2013 in Changi with a mission to serve affordable and authentic Perak cuisines and Malaysian hawker fare to Singapore food lovers, Anson Town also features classic Malaysian dishes on its menu.

Its Curry Mee ($5.50) is a great value-for-money choice and satisfying meal consisting of noodles, chicken, fish cake, pig skin, Tau Pok (bean curd puff) and beansprouts.

The fragrant and spicy gravy is to-die-for, all thanks to the homemade rempah (spice paste).

PHOTO: Anson Town

For those yearning for even more complex flavours, their Assam Laksa ($6.50) will keep you coming back for more.

The addictive gravy is made with shrimp paste and together with freshly sliced cucumber, pineapples, red onions and mint leaves, the appetising noodle dish is one the top sellers on the menu.

PHOTO: Anson Town

The eatery is so popular with diners that it has opened a second outlet in ARK@Gambas to serve customers in the north.

Anson Town also offers islandwide delivery with delivery fee starting from $8 on its online delivery platform https://ansontown.foodhippo.io. It is also available on GrabFood.

Check out Anson Town's Instagram @ansontownsingapore and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ansontownsingapore for ongoing promotions where you stand to get 10 per cent off your bill when you like and share this article to your Facebook!

Open Daily: 8am-9pm

Address:

324P Changi Road, Singapore 419799 (near Eunos MRT),Tel: 6345 9689.

7 Gambas Crescent #01-07 ARK@Gambas, Singapore 757087 (near Admiralty MRT), Tel: 6253 5538.

Website: ansontown.sg