Are you prepared with backup power solutions for your home

Schneider Electric

IS YOUR HOME SAFE FROM BLACKOUTS?

The typical home relies on electrical power many of the systems and appliances inside.

Indeed, the large number of smart appliances in a modern home means that the environment can quickly become uncomfortable should the power go out.

This makes it more important than ever that they are adequately protected against power interruptions.

While every house is different, below are three categories of devices that you might want to start protecting using an uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

INTERNET ACCESS DEVICES

The importance of Internet access cannot be overstated in our hyperconnected world.

Though all of us will have a smartphone to easily access various online services or information in a pinch, many smart IoT systems (more on that later) are typically wired through the home's broadband connection.

Moreover, mobile wireless connectivity is typically less extensive or slower in many regions, which makes devices that provide Internet access a priority in a blackout.

Regardless of whether your home is connected via copper, cable or fibre optic, ensuring that the Internet connectivity stays up begins with the broadband modem.

This is typically connected to an Internet router, which could be a standalone equipment or an integrated device with Wi-Fi capabilities.

In homes where a mesh Wi-Fi system is used to provide better wireless coverage, each mesh Wi-Fi node will need to be protected accordingly.

SMART IOT SYSTEMS

Elsewhere, the smart home market continues to expand at a breakneck pace, with a plethora of always-on and interconnected IoT devices designed to deliver capabilities ranging from voice assistants to controllers for the lights.

While the smart speaker is probably not a priority in a blackout, the Internet bridge for your smart lock might be if you want to retain the ability to remotely unlock the main door.

For added peace of mind, your security cameras deployment is a good candidate to keep powered during a power outage.

Be sure to keep Internet access running too, if your cameras stream the footage to an online repository. Ditto to security sensors and the smart home gateways that they might rely on.

MAJOR APPLIANCES

Though the television is probably not vital in a blackout, don't forget major appliances such as the refrigerator, especially if you keep a lot of fresh produce that must be kept chilled.

Beyond that, consider wiring up some of your lights to a backup power supply as emergency lighting. Fortunately, it should be trivial to keep them going for a long time with energy-efficient LED bulbs.

Do take some time to mentally walk through every part of your home to identify mains-powered system that might need to stay powered.

Some apartments might also have powered window blinds to keep out the rain or insects, for instance, and landed property might be equipped with a motorised front gate.

It is probably a priority to ensure that the latter is wired to a backup power source.

Convinced yet about the need for backup power at home? You will need a UPS for that. You can learn more about buying the right UPS to protect against untimely power outages here.

Article by Michael Kurniawan, Vice President, Secure Power Division, Singapore-Malaysia-Brunei, Schneider Electric.

More about
Business Electricity and Power

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in &#039;outbreak response mode&#039;
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in 'outbreak response mode'
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB tomorrow
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer

SERVICES