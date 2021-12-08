Asia Podcast Festival 2021 is Successfully Held

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A crowd of close to 1,000 participants composed of creatives, podcast industry professionals, and aspiring podcasters gathered online to celebrate the Asia Podcast Festival 2021. Held virtually from the 6th of November to 3rd December 2021, the event started with the Podlab - a Podcast Accelerator Programme - and followed up with a 2-days conference.

The Podlab and the Podcast Festival as a whole were organized by the companies CreativesAtWork and MeaVox Live and supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, Employment and Employability Institute Pte Ltd, AudioTechnica, CityMusic, Collab Asia, Epidemic Sound, IVM Podcasts, MatchCasts, MediaCorp, NextUp Asia, STORY FM (China Media Partner), Podcast Network Asia, Renegade Radio, Scape, Zoom, and Zvook. The attendees received cutting-edge industry training, access to seasoned content creators, and the opportunity to network with hundreds of people and companies in Asia engaged in the media, podcasting, and advertising industries.

Featuring 25 speakers from seasoned content makers, podcast technology experts, influencers, and startup founders from Indonesia, Singapore, China, India, the Philippines, and the US, the conference was packed with practical tips, industry best practices and a vibrant Q&As session.

"This 2021, Podcast provides everyone with a sense of community and emotional support as everyone was stuck in lockdown. It's been a year when everyone has so much to deal with, so we genuinely appreciated people's enthusiasm for this annual event. The success of the Asia Podcast Festival 2021 inspired us to push the envelope of podcasting in Asia further. We can't wait to announce what we have in store for podcasters in the coming months", says Jayce Tham, Co-Founder of CreatwivesAtWork.

"We are in exciting times ahead for both podcast creators and advertisers. We are seeing a lot of interests from companies and brands wanting to leverage the growing podcast space. The growth of local content is unprecedented. To say that the podcast industry has grown 10x this year is an understatement", says Raven Lim, founder of MeaVox Live and the event's co-organizer.

Asia Podcast Festival has opened up more opportunities to further expand the industry by promoting thought leadership, regional collaboration, and content diversity. This year's participants also got access to the Marketplace, which assisted in matching festival attendees to professionals, brands, and podcasters.

Asia Podcast Festival 2021 also recognized and awarded the industry's most innovative talents and content creators to cap off the successful event. The Awards honored industry excellence in six categories and the winners are:

Best in Science, Technology and Business Podcast: Mission ISRO

Best Comedy, Entertainment, and Lifestyle Podcast: MEN, EXPLAINED

Best Arts, Society and Culture Podcast: 377 - The legal battle against India's anti-LGBTQ law

Best Narrative Storytelling and Fiction Podcast: Earth Eclipsed

In addition, the awards panel also picked the Best Podcast Host and Asia's Best Podcast Awardee for 2021.

The Best Podcast Host for 2021: The Balut Kiki Project

The Best Podcast Winner for 2021: Earth Eclipsed

What's next? CreativesAtWork, MeaVox Live, and all the industry experts featured at the Asia Podcast Festival are brewing something more impactful in the coming months. Be on the lookout for their next event this 2022. To know more, visit their website at www.AsiaPodcastFestival.com.

About CreativesAtWork

CreativesAtWork is a media agency supercharged by a curated network of freelance media professionals who cover every consumer touchpoint, including digital, social, mobile, broadcast, print, events, and out-of-home. For more information, please visit https://www.creativesatwork.asia/ .

About MeaVox Live