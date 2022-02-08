AVIA Appoints Matthew Cheetham as General Manager of the Coalition Against Piracy

Singapore, Feb 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association has appointed Matthew Cheetham as General Manager of the Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) with immediate effect.

Matthew Cheetham



Over the last four years CAP has made real inroads into the systemic problems of video piracy faced by the broadcast and streaming video industry in Asia Pacific. The blocking of pirate sites is becoming more common in many markets, laws have been introduced to limit access to infringing set-top devices, constructive relationships have been forged with intermediaries to limit access to pirate services and investigations and prosecutions have been effected. And yet the problem remains the single biggest impediment to the growth of the legitimate content creation industry and ecosystem.



As the General Manager of CAP, Cheetham will take over from Aaron Herps and build on the accomplishments achieved by CAP to date, with the aim of creating a stronger and healthier environment in which the video industry can prosper.



Cheetham is a qualified lawyer specializing in intellectual property, more specifically copyright protection, with over 20 years' experience working in Asia-Pacific (APAC) for some of the largest content producers in the world. Prior to taking up his role at CAP, Cheetham was the Premier League's Head of Business Affairs, Asia Pacific. In this role, Cheetham opened and headed up the Premier League's APAC office in Singapore, the Premier League's first office outside the UK, and oversaw all enforcement, policy and outreach efforts for the Premier League in APAC.



"CAP is critically important to AVIA and the industry as a whole and I am delighted that in Matt we have such a seasoned and experienced executive taking over. Matt will bring his own ideas and energy to the role and I am confident CAP and the industry's anti-piracy efforts will grow in strength under him," said Louis Boswell, Chief Executive Officer, AVIA.



Prior to working for the Premier League, Cheetham spent ten years as the Motion Picture Association's (MPA) Regional Legal Counsel and Assistant Policy Officer for APAC following which he was the Managing Director of the MPA's New Zealand office, the New Zealand Screen Association (NZSA) that oversaw all enforcement, policy and outreach efforts for MPA member companies in New Zealand.



About the Asia Video Industry Association



The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.



