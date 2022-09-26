AXA BetterMe Weekend comes back on 8 to 9 October

Free carnival at West Kowloon Cultural District to promote holistic wellness

Covering the elements of physical & mental wellness, art and green lifestyle

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark and celebrate the World Mental Health Day on 10 October, AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") brings back AXA BetterMe Weekend on 8 to 9 October 2022 at AXA x WONDERLAND @West Kowloon Cultural District, to encourage everyone to live healthily inside out and become a BetterMe. All activities are free of charge and suitable for people of all ages.

This large-scale outdoor carnival marks the first AXA's event at AXA x WONDERLAND, a newly launched international landmark of art, entertainment and leisure. The carnival will have 5 Experience Zones - "Emotion Zone", "Art Care Zone", "Wellness Zone", "Go Green Zone" and "Fitness Zone" - covering the elements of physical & mental wellness, art and green lifestyle. Through offering a wide range of classes, games and workshops, the event seeks to create an enjoyable moment for all participants to relax and have some fun. Among all zones, the "Art Care 4D Experience Zone", which is exclusively created by Japanese artist YOSHIROTTEN for AXA, brings scientifically-proven stress-relieving effect to participants by offering moment for eye, body and breathing exercises. Participants can enjoy the art experience while making time for me-time to refocus, relax and rejuvenate through an engaging sensory experience. Apart from the wellness experience activities, very attractive rewards will be given out, including a chance to win up to HKD2,000 travel and leisure vouchers, as well as discounts to purchase plant-based food to encourage participants to build a healthier diet for a better environment.

AXA also understands the importance of fitness in stress management. To promote an active lifestyle, there are 7 sessions of free yoga and dance classes guided by professional instructors from PURE Yoga and PURE Fitness under the themes of "Family Yoga", "Yoga Strength & Stretch" and "United Dance for Family". All sessions will be available for registration on Emma by AXA app starting from 9am, 27 September 2022on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last but not least, AXA brand ambassador Sammi Cheng will show up in the opening ceremony on 8 October to cheer up the participants and and bring more excitement to the event.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details on AXA BetterMe Weekend including the transportation arrangement, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/betterme-weekend

Details of Experience Zones :

Emotion Zone Understand more on self emotions and connect with family and friends through activities, such as handcraft workshops and colouring walls. There will be a giant game machine for fun experience with chances to win travel and leisure vouchers! Art Care Zone Enjoy eye, body and breathing exercises in the "Art Care Therapy Experience Zone", while taking a little bit of time out of the hustle and bustle to refocus, relax and rejuvenate. Wellness Zone Relax and get moving through a series of reflex, sensory and reaction games. Enjoy health screening services and get tips on staying fit and healthy. Go Green Zone Enjoy the fun and meaningful educational activites including building an eco-friendly model car, recycling game and Metaverse exploration and to get to know how technology and our actions contribute to the environment. In this zone, you can also create personalised WhatsApp stickers to foster fun connections with your beloved family and friends. Fitness Zone Relax and connect with family members through different exercises including Yoga and Dance classes. Moreover, there will be outdoor busking performance from local musicians in this zone for relaxation.

Site Map:



Details of Yoga and Dance classes:

Date Class Time (45 minutes / session) 8 October (Sat) Family Yoga 12:30 – 1:15pm Yoga Strength & Stretch 3:30 – 4:15pm United Dance for Family 4:30 – 5:15pm 9 October (Sun) Yoga Strength & Stretch 1:00 – 1:45pm United Dance for Family 2:00 – 2:45pm Yoga Strength & Stretch 3:30 – 4:15pm Family Yoga 4:30 – 5:15pm

Registration of Yoga / Dance classes Emma by AXA app (non-customers are welcome to join) Download Emma by AXA

Registration procedures Login / Register on Emma by AXA Click "Enroll Events" and register to join the class for free Please note that submission does not imply successful registration . A notification email will be sent to the email address submitted to inform the registration result on or before 6 October 2022

Remarks:

*Only participants aged 18 or above can register for the classes; participants of the "United Dance for Family" and/or "Family Yoga" classes can join with a child aged 5 or above

*No yoga or dance experience is required

*Instructors of the classes are professional yoga teachers from PURE Yoga and PURE Fitness

*Yoga and Dance classes are free of charge. Seats are limited, first-come, first-served while quota lasts

*Terms and conditions apply

About AXA BetterMe

AXA BetterMe is a holistic wellness platform with a comprehensive suite of programmes and services covering Physical Wellness Support, Mental Wellbeing Support and Health Management. Simply access the AXA BetterMe services through the Emma by AXA app anytime, anywhere.