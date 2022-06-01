AXA introduces free add-on benefits to provide extra protection for Travel Insurance Customers in quarantine after returning to Hong Kong

Filling the coverage gap for their journey with no registration required

HONG KONG, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong (AXA) is offering "AXA Free Protection for Inbound Travellers Programme" (the "Programme") to enhance the protection for homecoming customers by providing additional free benefits during their compulsory quarantine period, with no prior registration required.

AXA recognises the potential risk of unforeseeable accidents during their stay in quarantine hotels or community isolation facilities. From now until 31 December, 2022, customers with designated travel insurance policies[1] can enjoy the below add-on free coverage, up to 14 days from their arrival to Hong Kong:

Up to HKD200,000 for accidental death or permanent total disablement benefit

for accidental death or permanent total disablement benefit Up to HKD500,000 for personal liability

for personal liability HKD5,000 for baggage and personal belongings protection, up to HKD1,000 per item

At AXA, our Purpose is to "Act for human progress by protecting what matters". Since the start of the pandemic, we have launched a series of additional programmes such as "Post-Vaccination Protection" and "Free AXA SportCare Programme" to stand shoulder to shoulder with our customers. By extending the protection to travel insurance, our customers can remain worry-free throughout their overseas visits, vacations or business trips and the quarantine period afterwards with our comprehensive protection.

For more information on this Programme, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/free-protection-for-inbound-trvallers-programme-en

[1] Eligible policies include Aon Travel Care, ExtraSure, Group Business Travel, Group Travel Cover, Marsh Travel, Overseas Student, Smart Overseas Driving, SmartTraveller Plus, SmartStudent Overseas and SmartTraveller, Supreme Travel, Travel Plus, Travel Protection Scheme, TravelCover, MultiTrip TravelSurance, SingleTrip TravelSurance, Overseas StudySurance, Executive Staff Insurance, Employee Personal Accident Plan, HSBC Premier – Traveller and Business TravelCare.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

AXA also takes part in a wide range of ESG initiatives and programmes both globally and locally. AXA Group established AXA Climate School and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in 2021 and set out various global green targets such as reaching 26 billion Euros in green investments by 2023 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2025. In Hong Kong, AXA pledges to reduce paper usage via digitisation and is the first insurer to join the 'Green Monday ESG Coalition'. As of Feb 2022, AXA Hong Kong's green investments have exceeded HKD4 billion. We strive to contribute to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

