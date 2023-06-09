Battling the Invisible Threat: Air Quality Testing Amid Unprecedented Wildfires

Amid Canada and US's severe wildfire crisis, NextDay Inspect stresses the need for air quality testing. This vital service detects and addresses health hazards from wildfire smoke infiltrating homes, providing assurance for homeowners, buyers, and sellers.

As Ontarians, Quebecers, and residents of the eastern seaboard of the United States grapple with the unwelcome taste of campfire in their cities, the silent and invisible threat posed by this year's unprecedented wildfire crisis becomes clear: compromised air quality.

Our homes, once sanctuaries, could become repositories for dangerous pollutants carried on the winds of change. It is more important now than ever for homeowners, buyers, and sellers to understand the impact this crisis can have on the indoor air quality, and consequently, our health.

Understanding the Numbers

The statistics paint a staggering picture of this year's wildfire crisis. Canada alone has seen 2,293 fires so far, with 414 currently burning and 239 of those out of control. These fires have affected over 120,000 Canadians due to evacuations, with more than 20,183 people currently displaced across multiple provinces.

In the United States, 13 states have issued air quality alerts affecting 55 million people. The Air Quality Index for Syracuse, NY, for example, reported a "hazardous" reading of 391 on a scale that tops out at 500.

Air Quality Map (above): purple mapping identifies AQI readings that are between 200-300 and is considered hazardous and in poor quality.



These numbers only begin to hint at the magnitude of the problem. With such extensive wildfires, the pervasive smoke doesn't stop at borders or even at your front door.

Why is Air Quality Testing Vital?

Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of gases and fine particles from burning vegetation and other materials. These pollutants can permeate your home, impacting the indoor air quality. Among these are Particulate Matter (PM2.5, PM10, PM0.1), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and Formaldehyde.

With the Air Quality Health Index in Ottawa hitting 10+, a level where the federal advice for the general population is to "reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors," it becomes crucial to monitor and mitigate indoor air quality. Prolonged exposure to these pollutants may result in severe health implications, including respiratory diseases and heart conditions.

How Does Air Quality Testing Work?

NextDay Inspect offers comprehensive air quality testing services, examining the levels of Total Volatile Organic Compounds, Air Pollution Level, Carbon Monoxide, Flammable and Natural Gas, Formaldehyde, and Particulate Matter.

This testing can reveal if your home has been affected by the wildfire smoke and can provide actionable steps to rectify the situation. Given the current scenario, air quality testing is an important tool to ensure that your indoor environment remains safe and healthy.

A Matter of Health and Safety

Maintaining good air quality in homes is a responsibility that homeowners, buyers, and sellers cannot afford to neglect, especially during these challenging times. With the unprecedented wildfire crisis, an air quality test can provide much-needed peace of mind and protection against hidden health hazards.

NextDay Inspect is committed to helping you ensure that your home remains a safe haven, providing robust air quality testing services in the face of this devastating wildfire crisis. We believe that an informed approach, guided by scientific understanding and rigorous testing, can help us all breathe a little easier, even in these smoky times.

Thinking Ahead...

While the immediate, short-term impacts of wildfire smoke on indoor air quality have been highlighted, it's equally important to understand that the repercussions of these wildfires can be long-lasting and not immediately noticeable.

When fine particulates and gases from wildfires infiltrate our homes, they can seep into fabrics, carpeting, and even porous materials like drywall and wood. This entrapment can result in a long-term release of pollutants back into your indoor air, long after the fires are extinguished and the external air has cleared. This slow release of pollutants can subtly affect indoor air quality over time, leading to potential health issues that can persist for weeks, months, or even years.

Moreover, these pollutants can influence the microbial composition of your home. This alteration can cause a significant shift in indoor microbiomes, potentially leading to a higher risk of developing respiratory infections and allergic reactions. It is not just the residents, but pets can also be affected by this change in the internal environment, causing health issues that may not be immediately attributable to poor air quality.

Another long-term concern is the potential damage to HVAC systems. Wildfire smoke and particulates can infiltrate these systems and, over time, cause wear and tear that reduces their effectiveness in filtering air and maintaining good indoor air quality. Regular inspection and maintenance of HVAC systems, including filter changes, become crucial in the aftermath of wildfires.

In essence, the impact of wildfires on indoor air quality can be likened to an iceberg. The immediate effects, while critical, are just the tip that we can see. The long-term effects, often hidden and gradual, form the major part of the threat. Understanding this is crucial to maintaining a healthy living environment in the face of recurring wildfires.

Your Solution

In light of the concerning, yet often invisible, threats wildfires pose to indoor air quality, it's imperative that we take proactive steps to safeguard our homes and health. At NextDay Inspect, we're here to assist you every step of the way.

With our comprehensive air quality testing services, you can gain insights into your indoor air health and receive professional guidance on steps to improve it. Don't let the silent, lingering effects of wildfires compromise your indoor sanctuary.

To request an air quality test or to learn more about our services, we invite you to reach out to us:

Your peace of mind is our priority. Contact NextDay Inspect today, and let us help you ensure that the air you breathe inside your home is as clean and safe as possible, even amidst these challenging times.

