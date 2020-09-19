The Beethoven Experience in Shanghai, China

[19 September 2020] Classical music composer Ludwig van Beethoven was born 17 December 1770, and went on to produce some of the most beloved and most performed works of the classical music repertoire. 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. In Shanghai, fans will get to honour the great composer in a truly unique musical and visual experience, The Beethoven Experience 《真情无界：纪念贝多芬诞辰 250周年声音交互艺术体验大展》.

Co-presented by UnUsUaL Entertainment Pte Ltd (“UnUsUaL Entertainment”) and Vividthree Holdings Ltd (“Vividthree”), in partnership with global IP owners, Dezign Format Pte. Ltd. (“Dezign Format”) and the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra (“MFO”), The Beethoven Experience is an exhibition celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven.

The exhibition was launched on Saturday 19 September 2020 by the local presenting partner, LWA Brand Management at the Shanghai Concert Hall上海音乐厅, and will run for a minimum period of six months. The Beethoven Experience looks forward to welcoming over 1000 guests per day in Shanghai, before going on tour to delight guests across in China. Social distancing measures are being observed.

The Beethoven Experience is a celebration of the composer’s musical brilliance and legacy. Guests will take a journey through the colourful, interactive and immersive art installations, designed to connect them deeply with Beethoven’s struggles and his musical triumphs. The entire exhibition is consists of eleven experiential zones, accompanied by the iconic musical works of Beethoven.

“Vividthree is delighted to be a part of this historic event in honouring one of our great creative heroes. We are truly excited about the exhibition’s use of immersive media to tell the story of the composer and his music; it is using the emotions of the music, to express in light and colour what it means to be Beethoven,” says Mr Charles Yeo, Managing Director of Vividthree.

"Together with our co-curator, MFO, we are very pleased to be able to tap on Vividthree and UnUsUaL Entertainment's expertise for this exhibition in China. We look forward to more collaborations with both parties, in particular with Vividthree, on a future pipeline of immersive media-related projects," says Mr Mike Chong, CEO of Dezign Format.

“UnUsUaL Entertainment is excited to be associated with this wonderful project to celebrate the life and music of the great composer. We are honoured to be able to share this unique musical experience with a new generation of music lovers and the people of Shanghai,” says Mr Leslie Ong, CEO of UnUsUaL Limited, parent company of UnUsUaL Entertainment.

About UnUsUaL Entertainment Pte Ltd.

UnUsUaL Entertainment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX-ST Catalist board listed UnUsUaL Limited, is a leading concert promoter in Asia. It plans and manages concerts, fan meets, private events and music festivals in Singapore and the region. Its target audience ranges from the young to the mature.

Sold-out performances by Asian and International artistes under UnUsUaL Entertainment’s portfolio include: Air Supply, Andy Lau, Backstreet Boys, Cesar Millan, Chang Hui Mei, Foo Fighters, G.E.M, Hillsong, Jacky Cheung, JJ Lin, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Min Ho, Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Park Bo Gum, Pet Shop Boys, S.H.E., Stefanie Sun, Rain, Wakin Chau, Yanni and more.

www.unusual.com.sg

About Vividthree Holdings Ltd.

Established in 2006, Vividthree is an immersive media, visual effects (VFX) and computer-generated imagery studio that develops and creates digital intellectual property assets that primarily consists of storylines with accompanying characters and visual elements. Vividthree develops and/or acquires digital intellectual property assets to produce virtual reality products such as thematic tour shows, as well as the previously announced, Train to Busan.

Vividthree has a network presence in Singapore and Malaysia, focusing primarily on two business segments, namely, Post-Production and Content Production.

In 2015, Vividthree Productions Pte. Ltd., which is now a subsidiary of the Company, was acquired by mm2 Asia Ltd., a Singapore based, SGX Mainboard-listed producer of films, TV and online content.

www.vividthreeholdings.com

About Dezign Format

DEZIGN FORMAT is a well-known and respected turnkey design build specialist in the industry. An integrated spatial-design practice, with more than 30 years of experience in branding and marketing activities, commercial and retail spaces and large scale exhibitions and events.

www.dezignformat.com