Bellevue WA Kitchen Remodel | Modern Open Space Layout Design Service Updated

The recent update answers increasing demand for kitchens that reflect a sleek, open, functional design. Eastside Kitchen & Bath is a multi-award-winning company chosen as the Best of houzz for six years in a row.

More information is available at https://eastsidekb.com

Founded in 2012, Eastside Kitchen & Bath is a family-owned business that offers remodeling services in Bellevue, Kirkland, Seattle, Mercer Island, Bothell, Edmonds and surrounding neighborhoods. With an update in design options, residents can customize their kitchens with layouts, color palettes, and appliances that suit their needs while aligning with their budgets.

Further details can be found at https://eastsidekb.com/our-team

Many of the older houses in the Pacific Northwest were designed with compartmentalized spaces that cut kitchens off from the rest of the home’s living areas. The team at Eastside Kitchen & Bath offer high-quality, cost-effective kitchen remodels that not only increase functionality and storage but also increase the value of the home.

Whether customers require a minor update or a full kitchen makeover, Eastside Kitchen & Bath will work alongside their clients to understand and deliver an upgraded layout or full kitchen conversion with desired appliances, flooring, cabinetry and/or countertops to achieve a high end overall finish.

Clients with older bathrooms can contact the company with questions about upgrading powder rooms to create a more cozy, stylish space, or renovating and redesigning small, cramped bathrooms to create an open, modern, luxurious spa-like retreat.

Eastside Kitchen & Bath also specialize in full home remodels and offer complimentary estimates on every renovation and remodel project.

With a 100% 5-star rating, the company prioritizes a customer-oriented approach and a detail-oriented work ethic.

A recent client says, “We had an excellent experience working with Eastside Kitchen & Bath for two consecutive bathroom renovations and would highly recommend them to others. Eastside’s entire team, particularly their on-site project manager and team of sub-contractors were extremely knowledgeable, punctual, courteous and kept us informed about the project status, options for improvements and every required detail.”

With a recent update in services, the team at Eastside Kitchen & Bath are making it easy and convenient for residents in the Pacific Northwest to transform dated and closed-off interior layouts into the open, functional, modernized kitchen, bathroom, and home spaces that suit today’s lifestyles.

Visit https://eastsidekb.com/project-gallery

